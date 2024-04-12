Tobam Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ball were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ball by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,248,000 after acquiring an additional 115,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BALL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

