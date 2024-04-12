Tobam Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tobam raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7,883.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Exelon were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

