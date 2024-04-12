Tobam Has $116,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tobam lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $983.48 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $482.74 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $937.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $787.25.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

