Tobam Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in 3M were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

