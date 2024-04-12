Tobam Has $140,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tobam raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of ARE opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 229.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

