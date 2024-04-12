Tobam Has $143,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tobam cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,220,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $250.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.
Insider Activity at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.