Tobam Has $50,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Hologic were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Hologic by 117.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 743,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

