Tobam Invests $58,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CIGI stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

