Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122,395 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,227 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.99. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

