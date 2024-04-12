Tobam Purchases New Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,353,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Onsemi Price Performance
Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.
View Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.