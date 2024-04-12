Tobam Purchases New Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,353,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.