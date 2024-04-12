Tobam Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tobam increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.38 and a 200-day moving average of $374.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

