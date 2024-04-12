Tobam Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Tobam increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

