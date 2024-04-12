Tobam Sells 1,937 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,510,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $104.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.