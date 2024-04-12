Tobam Sells 301 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tobam cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 240,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $146.11 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

