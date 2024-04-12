Tobam Sells 44 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

MKL opened at $1,443.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,480.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,447.35. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.43 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.