Tobam Sells 5,058 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.