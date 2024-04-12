Tobam Sells 550 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in State Street were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

