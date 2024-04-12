Tobam Takes $52,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Tobam purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.