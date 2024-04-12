Tobam Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $244.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.10.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

