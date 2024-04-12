Tobam Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

