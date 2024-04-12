Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

