Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.
Toromont Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $97.90.
About Toromont Industries
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.