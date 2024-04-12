TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCBK. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

