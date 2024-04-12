Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Up 15,600.0% in March

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 15,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCFCW. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 44.2 %

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

