Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $383.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.76. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $296.45 and a one year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

