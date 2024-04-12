Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 79 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

