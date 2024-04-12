Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE IT opened at $474.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gartner

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.