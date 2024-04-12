Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $501.96 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

