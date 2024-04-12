Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AON. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $311.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.75. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.85 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.