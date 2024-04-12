Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $179.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.43. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

