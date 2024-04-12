Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.74%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

