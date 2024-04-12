Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $340.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.