Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $146.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.73. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.