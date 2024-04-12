Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in UGI by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.