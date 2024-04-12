Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.67.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $337.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.85 and its 200-day moving average is $304.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.