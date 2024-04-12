Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 577,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 478.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 345,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

