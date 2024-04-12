Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 445 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BX opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

