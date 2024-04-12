Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

