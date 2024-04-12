Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 830 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2276 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

