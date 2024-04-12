Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.