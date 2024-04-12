Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 364 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after buying an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

