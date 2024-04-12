Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,559,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $319.89 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

