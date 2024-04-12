Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,953,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 2,125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of BATS QSPT opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (QSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QSPT was launched on Sep 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

