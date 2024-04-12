UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

