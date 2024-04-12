UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 1,701,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,107,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Specifically, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

