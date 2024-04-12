Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,760,000 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 14,085,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Price Performance
Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.
About Uni-President China
