Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,760,000 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 14,085,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.