United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in United-Guardian by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

