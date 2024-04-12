United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 1.6% After Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $146.81 and last traded at $148.14. Approximately 897,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,327,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.57.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.