United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 13,800 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.27, for a total transaction of $3,274,326.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.21.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.67.

Get Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.