United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.67.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $237.24 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.27, for a total transaction of $3,274,326.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,990 shares of company stock valued at $29,301,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.